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Russia and China smell weakness from Biden | Ric Grenell | 'The Count'
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50 views • January 23, 2022
Former Director of National Intelligence and Ambassador to Germany Ric Grenell critiques the Biden Administration's weakness in foreign policy in anticipation of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine - Via Newsmax's 'The Count.'
Former Director of National Intelligence and Ambassador to Germany Ric Grenell critiques the Biden Administration's weakness in foreign policy in anticipation of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine - Via Newsmax's 'The Count.'
Former Director of National Intelligence and Ambassador to Germany Ric Grenell critiques the Biden Administration's weakness in foreign policy in anticipation of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine - Via Newsmax's 'The Count.'
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