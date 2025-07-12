© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How many of you are without ANY political allegiances—and when political organizations find you out how many of them will treat you like you’re committing some kind of mortal sin, or as if you are a product to be bought and sold—and how many of them will honor your neutrality and leave you alone?
#Liberal, #Labor, #Conservative