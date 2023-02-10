Vax CARNAGE from the SYNTHETIC amino acid Pseudo-Uridine mRNA that does not exist in Nature. Dr. David Martin

This is an INJECTION problem. Pseudo-Uridine and Spike Protein Cause Runaway Inflammation.

Dr. David Martin: "The mRNA that is encoding the actual shot has a SYNTHETIC amino acid that does NOT exist in nature [pseudo-uridine]....We introduced a synthetic amino acid that has never been part of the human ecosystem... Everywhere that thing goes it flips on switches of pathology... Cancers explode...Everything that is an abnormal cell division or everything that is a runaway INFLAMMATION....Every single place we have seen the lipid nanoparticle (spike protein) go and every single place we have seen pseudo-uridine go, we have see CARNAGE. This is not an infection problem. This is an INJECTION problem." ~ Dr. David Martin

The spike protein helps the virus enter healthy cells. "We had ample evidence since 2016 that the spike protein had the ability to invade a number of tissues." ~ Dr. David Martin, PhD

FULL SHOW: Cancer Rates EXPLODE From VAXX mRNA Spike Protein Found In Center Of Cancer Cells, Feb 2022. https://rumble.com/v28tg6i-cancer-rates-explode-from-vaxx-mrna-spike-protein-found-in-center-of-cancer.html

Dr. David Martin, PhD. "Dr. Martin received his undergraduate (BA) from Goshen College, his Masters of Science from Ball State University, and his Doctorate (PhD) from the University of Virginia. Dr. David E. Martin is the Founder and Chairman of M·CAM Inc., the international leader in innovation finance, trade, and intangible asset finance. A spokesperson for global financial accountability and quality reform, Dr. Martin has worked closely with the United States Congress and numerous trade and financial regulatory agencies in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Dr. Martin has closely advised innovation-based finance and investment programs in India, Bermuda, Brazil, China, Denmark, the European Union, the United Kingdom, South Africa, the Islamic Republic of Iran, the United States, Mongolia, Egypt, Ecuador, Singapore, Germany, Slovenia, Vietnam, and the United Arab Emirates." ~ https://www.davidmartin.world/about/



