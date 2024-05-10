People are attempting to storm the Tesla factory near Berlin, protesting against the expansion of the facility.
Police fear sabotage as the protesters are supported by the "Vulkan" group, which previously claimed responsibility for setting fire to a transformer box.
Apparently they are unhappy with the planned expansion of Tesla's production, which involves clearing more than 100 hectares of forest.
