Sabbath worship services: prepare for Christ's return

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FAIR
USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such
material is made available for educational purposes only. This
constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided
for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.
Credits to the Seventh-Day Christians Church. Its website is www.SDCministries.org (www.SSRemnant.org). Its channels are SDCMedia and SDCMinistries: https://www.youtube.com/c/1SDCMINISTRIES
The video was produced during Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening, July 22, 2022. During Sabbath evening worship services, pastor Craig looks at what we need to do to prepare for Christ’s return.
You
are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath
evening at sundown as well as on Sabbath morning with the Seventh-Day
Christians Church on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.sdcministries.org along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
SDCMinistries: https://www.youtube.com/c/1SDCMINISTRIES
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777
Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].