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WILLIAM TOMPKINS: SELECTED BY EXTRATERRESTRIALS - PART ONE
Nikos Hadjopulos
Nikos Hadjopulos
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75 views • March 20, 2022
PART ONE of TWO : William Mills Tompkins is one of the most important witnesses to come forward revealing details about the Secret Space Program and human interactions with ETs. He details the German alliances with Reptilians and Dracos, the infiltration of NASA by these beings as well as the positive contribution by the Nordics to our secret space program over decades since at least the 1920s and perhaps earlier.

This interview connects the dots on many topics discussed by Tompkins in other interviews including the collaboration of our Navy with Nordics (and reptilians) involving top aerospace companies such as Northrop, TRW, Boeing, Hughes, and many others.

He discusses what really happened during the Battle of LA, the beginnings of MJ12, how nearly all U.S. presidents have been ruled by Dracos and much much more....

KERRY CASSIDY
PROJECT CAMELOT
http://projectcamelotportal.com
Keywords
william tompkinsextraterrestrialssecret space programnordics
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