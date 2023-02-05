Physical Therapy Manager shares details of HIS Juvent Micro Impact pain reduction.

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Despite working with dozens of Physical Therapists daily, this operations manger of PT clinics found his pain relief with Juvent Micro Impact. Like many patients, many of their pains spots gradually become history. Ask your PT to add Juvent to your Phycial Therepy. Clinics who have upgraded their clinics can be found at:
juvent.com