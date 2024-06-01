Create New Account
Don't Get Mad — Get Motivated
Son of the Republic
699 Subscribers
47 views
Published 14 hours ago

Never forget how the [Bidan] gang unleashed the DOJ on the people.


The full segment is linked below.


Fox News | The Ingraham Angle (31 May 2024)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6354061022112

Keywords
collusiondeep statepolice statelaura ingrahamdonald trumpjoe bidenliberalismconspiracymagatyrannypolitical theaterwitch huntabuse of powerleftismweaponizationtdsmob ruleinjusticelawfareselective prosecutionshow trialpolitical persecutionderangement syndromepoliticizationlegal assault

