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Saudi, Israeli, Chinese Intelligence & Monsanto Sex, Child, Organ, Drug Trafficking?
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727 views • October 03, 2021
The fast forward to 9/11 began in 1966. My father hung with all the players and was "consulting" at Twin Towers months leading to September 11, 2001, alleged Iraqi and Afghanistan attacks on the US. Dennis E. Erickson just might be the most prolific patents on paint holder and expert if you needed to have paint to use a blow torch on for a minute to then ignite and melt steel. My name is Steven G. Erickson, I blog on the Stark Raving Viking, and all is my opinion, is to my best belief and knowledge and I have engaged in Satire. Pass this video to others and let's end these ridiculous lock downs. My contact information and email available in recent blog post. My previous video here is stuck on 60 views. Since yesterday I have been allowed to use other's devices to view my first video. I have tried about 10 times and counter does not go up. When other videos are viewed the counter does go up. So, I know I have struck a nerve when counters no blogs and videos lock up.
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