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Breaking! China launched Covid-19 to End US Superpower Status - FULL SHOW 9/28/20
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165 views • September 28, 2020
This is an absolute, must-watch live Monday edition of the Alex Jones Show – James O’Keefe, David Icke & Paul Joseph Watson will appear! Tune in for this global bombshell as we reveal how China exaggerated the severity of Covid-19 to destroy its economic enemies, including the US. Politicians who are still pushing Covid hysteria are representing China’s best interests:
"Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!"
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
"Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!"
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
------------
:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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