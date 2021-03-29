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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0031 - Stella Tetsos - Marshall is convicted
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10 views • March 29, 2021
Marshall, who was on probation for holding a knife to an elderly woman’s throat, and out on bail while awaiting sentencing for choking a man, then ripping the gold chains he was wearing off of his neck, broke into Stella’s home and beat her to death. Stella suffered 45 rib fractures, including 33 on her back, and had 94 contusions from head to toe.
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