Every day psychiatrists prescribe drugs that kill.

No matter how huge the psychiatric drugging industry grows, psychiatrists are hard at work inventing new disorders to make it even larger.Psychotropic drugs are increasingly being exposed as chemical toxins with the power to kill.Psychiatrists claim their drugs save lives, but according to their own studies, psychotropic drugs can double the risk of suicide.And long-term use has been proven to create a lifetime of physical and mental damage, a fact ignored by psychiatrists.Completely ignorant of what they are dealing with, they simply prefer the expedient approach of “throwing a hand grenade into a switchboard to fix it.”It sounds and looks impressive, but in the process destroys a whole lot that’s good, cures nothing but costs billions of taxpayers’ dollars each year.Though psychotropic drugs are being sold as “safe and effective” by psychiatrists and drug companies, we are seeing an alarming increase in consumer reported adverse side effects. In children, we see obesity, heart disease and diabetes. In pregnant women, a near tripling of the risk of severe birth defects. And for senior citizens, a drastic shortening of life span.Perhaps most serious of all is the significant risk of violent behavior, including suicide.This is the psychiatrist at work today, busy deceiving us and hooking our world on drugs.Education Material DownloadsReport Adverse Reactions to Psychiatric DrugsReport Psychiatric Abuse — It’s a CrimeCCHR's Psychiatric Drug Side Effects Search Engine