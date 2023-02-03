A propaganda picture from the Russian-occupied Kherson and Zaporozhye regions shows how the modern information machine works. In reality, the pseudo-referendum had nothing to do with the picture presented here. Armed soldiers took part in the polling stations. Thus, it is impossible to talk about freedom of expression in the occupied territories of Ukraine. The poll was held under constant pressure from pro-Russian collaborators, the occupying police and the Russian army. Thus, it can be argued that the conduct of the so-called. the referendum is completely choreographed and adjusted to the result set in the Kremlin. According to the results of a fake referendum, Moscow agreed to annex the territory of Ukraine.

