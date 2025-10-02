THE CAIN=ABEL Show Is About to Begin!! Make SURE U STAY Tuned In,,Blessed Is HE That KNOWS Up Again

www.kleckfiles.com/?251001-01

MIRROR of Jonathan Kleck https://youtu.be/v1kb74IF-ts

The Delivery of the Mystery of Out Existence has NOW Run Its Course and Is DEMONSTABLE and EASY To See If U Have EYES to SEE





13 Therefore speak I to them in parables: because they seeing see not; and hearing they hear not, neither do they understand.





14 And in them is fulfilled the prophecy of Esaias, which saith, By hearing ye shall hear, and shall not understand; and seeing ye shall see, and shall not perceive:





15 For this people's heart is waxed gross, and their ears are dull of hearing, and their eyes they have closed; lest at any time they should see with their eyes and hear with their ears, and should understand with their heart, and should be converted, and I should heal them.





16 But blessed are your eyes, for they see: and your ears, for they hear.