THE CAIN=ABEL Show Is About to Begin!! Make SURE U STAY Tuned In,,Blessed Is HE That KNOWS Up Again

MIRROR of Jonathan Kleck https://youtu.be/v1kb74IF-ts
The Delivery of the Mystery of Out Existence has NOW Run Its Course and Is DEMONSTABLE and EASY To See If U Have EYES to SEE
13 Therefore speak I to them in parables: because they seeing see not; and hearing they hear not, neither do they understand.
14 And in them is fulfilled the prophecy of Esaias, which saith, By hearing ye shall hear, and shall not understand; and seeing ye shall see, and shall not perceive:
15 For this people's heart is waxed gross, and their ears are dull of hearing, and their eyes they have closed; lest at any time they should see with their eyes and hear with their ears, and should understand with their heart, and should be converted, and I should heal them.
16 But blessed are your eyes, for they see: and your ears, for they hear.