THE GREEN MACHINE
O-Gauger
Published 16 hours ago

GREAT NORTHERN RAILWAY 2-8-8-0 articulated steam locomotive N2 # 2023 in O-Scale 3-Rail brass from 1991 by Bill Benson, Right-of-Way Industries, Akron Ohio.

traino scalearticulated steam locomotivejacksotrains3 railright of way industriesgreat northern railway2 8 8 0ogauger

