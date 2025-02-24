BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
THE GOSTOMEL AIRBORNE LANDING - Russian Opening Day of the SMO - February 24, 2022
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1259 followers
1
67 views • 2 months ago

THE GOSTOMEL AIRBORNE LANDING.

On February 24, 2022, airborne troops landed at the Antonov airfield in the town of Gostomel, with subsequent all-round defense.

The airfield is called the new place of Russian military glory, and the paratroopers are called bogatyrs (epic heroes).

24 hours surrounded by the enemy. Our units have written their name in history. We carried out the order to the end!

From @Spetsnaz Archangel. 

More;

The day Donbass had waited for eight years

🔴On the night of February 24, 2022, the President of Russia made a decision to carry out a special military operation to protect the people of Donbass;

🔴Russia launched the military operation in Ukraine following an appeal from the authorities of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, requesting assistance in repelling Kiev’s aggression;

🔴"The purpose of this operation is to protect people who, for eight years now, have been facing humiliation and genocide perpetrated by the Kiev regime. To this end, we will seek to demilitarise and denazify Ukraine, as well as bring to trial those who perpetrated numerous bloody crimes against civilians, including against citizens of the Russian Federation," the President emphasized;

🔴He also warned of an immediate response in the event of any attempts to interfere from the outside. “No matter who tries to stand in our way or all the more so create threats for our country and our people, they must know that Russia will respond immediately, and the consequences will be such as you have never seen in your entire history. No matter how the events unfold, we are ready. All the necessary decisions in this regard have been taken. I hope that my words will be heard,” Vladimir Putin concluded.

