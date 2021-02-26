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2021-02-26 - Russell Brand - The Great Reset: Is Bill Gates TOO Powerful?
LovePeaceHeal
LovePeaceHeal
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80 views • March 22, 2021
Credits to Russel Brand for this interesting discussion.

Bill Gates has been buying up 242,000 acres of farmland across the U.S. — enough to make him the top private farmland owner in America. With other billionaires such as Jeff Bezos also buying up land, should we be worried?

Elites are taking over! Our only hope is to form our own. To learn more join my cartel here https://www.russellbrand.com/join/​ and get weekly bulletins too incendiary for anything but your private inbox.
*not a euphemism

Subscribe to my channel here: http://tinyurl.com/opragcg
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His Audible Original, ‘Revelation', is released on 25 March
US: http://adbl.co/revelation
UK: http://adbl.co/revelationuk
AU: http://adbl.co/revelationau
CA: http://adbl.co/revelationca

Listen to Russell's "Under The Skin" podcast here:
http://luminary.link/russell

Instagram: http://instagram.com/russellbrand/
Twitter: http://twitter.com/rustyrockets

Produced by Gareth Roy
Keywords
gmofarmingbill gatesrussell brandvandana shiva
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