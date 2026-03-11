VAX POISON KILLS FITNESS INFLUENCER

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
1. March 7, 2026 2:03 pm **Fitness influencer Stephanie Buttermore dead at 36, fiancé confirms in heartbreaking post**
https://www.foxnewsDOTcom/sports/fitness-influencer-stephanie-buttermore-dead-36-youtuber-fiance-announces-heartbreaking-post
2. **Replying to @SecKennedy: this is good advice but unfortunately you’re going to kill people by defunding vaccine research**
https://x.com/JeffNippard/status/1954630741528137744
3. **Jeff Nippard @JeffNippard · Jul 4, 2025: Exercise and vaccines both save lives...**
https://x.com/JeffNippard/status/1941223658489311347
4. **Jeff Nippard @JeffNippard · Oct 13, 2025: Replying to @RWMaloneMD: brother, the standard panel of currently approved vaccines are some of the most extensively safety tested treatments...**
https://x.com/JeffNippard/status/1817366211568472243
5. **“at least 232,000 deaths could have been prevented among unvaccinated adults during the 15 months had they been vaccinated”**
https://x.com/JeffNippard/status/1817366211568472243
6. **Jeff Nippard @JeffNippard · Dec 26, 2024: Smoking cigars is a wayyy bigger risk factor for blood clots than the vaccine...**
https://x.com/JeffNippard/status/1872381599494635766
7. **Jeff Nippard @JeffNippard · Jun 26, 2023: What was I wrong about? The covid vaccines prevented (and continue to prevent) severe disease...**
https://x.com/JeffNippard/status/1673370239969443840
8. **Build Bigger Glutes With Perfect Training Technique ft. Stephanie Buttermore (Glute Kickback)**