VAX POISON KILLS FITNESS INFLUENCER
179 views • Today

1. March 7, 2026 2:03 pm **Fitness influencer Stephanie Buttermore dead at 36, fiancé confirms in heartbreaking post**

https://www.foxnewsDOTcom/sports/fitness-influencer-stephanie-buttermore-dead-36-youtuber-fiance-announces-heartbreaking-post


2. **Replying to @SecKennedy: this is good advice but unfortunately you’re going to kill people by defunding vaccine research**

https://x.com/JeffNippard/status/1954630741528137744


3. **Jeff Nippard @JeffNippard · Jul 4, 2025: Exercise and vaccines both save lives...**

https://x.com/JeffNippard/status/1941223658489311347


4. **Jeff Nippard @JeffNippard · Oct 13, 2025: Replying to @RWMaloneMD: brother, the standard panel of currently approved vaccines are some of the most extensively safety tested treatments...**

https://x.com/JeffNippard/status/1817366211568472243


5. **“at least 232,000 deaths could have been prevented among unvaccinated adults during the 15 months had they been vaccinated”**

https://x.com/JeffNippard/status/1817366211568472243


6. **Jeff Nippard @JeffNippard · Dec 26, 2024: Smoking cigars is a wayyy bigger risk factor for blood clots than the vaccine...**

https://x.com/JeffNippard/status/1872381599494635766


7. **Jeff Nippard @JeffNippard · Jun 26, 2023: What was I wrong about? The covid vaccines prevented (and continue to prevent) severe disease...**

https://x.com/JeffNippard/status/1673370239969443840


8. **Build Bigger Glutes With Perfect Training Technique ft. Stephanie Buttermore (Glute Kickback)**

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=dJa_Nf4zdik

Keywords
died suddenlystephanie buttermorejeff nippard
