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Sunday Live: Dems Prepare To Activate Covid Camps If Biden Captures White House
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99 views • January 04, 2021
Jan 3, 2020
The Alex Jones Show
Alex Jones breaks down the New York law proposal calling for the use of COVID detention camps as Joe Biden prepares the American people to prepare for a “dark winter” ahead. We’ll also discuss the upcoming Rally To Save America on Wednesday and how it represents a last stand against the ChiCom-captured establishment.
https://banned.video/watch?id=5ff280ecbdaa5e26c684b695
https://banned.video/
The Alex Jones Show
Alex Jones breaks down the New York law proposal calling for the use of COVID detention camps as Joe Biden prepares the American people to prepare for a “dark winter” ahead. We’ll also discuss the upcoming Rally To Save America on Wednesday and how it represents a last stand against the ChiCom-captured establishment.
https://banned.video/watch?id=5ff280ecbdaa5e26c684b695
https://banned.video/
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