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LEAKED NHS DOCUMENT: THE VACCINE SALES PLAN TO GET INSIDE YOUR HEAD [2021-03-11] - AWAKENING NATION (VIDEO)
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390 views • May 18, 2021
LEAKED NHS DOCUMENT: THE VACCINE SALES PLAN TO GET INSIDE YOUR HEAD [2021-03-11] - AWAKENING NATION (VIDEO)
NHS are working together with The Behavioural Insights Team using psychology and proven sales tactics to coerce the undecided to take the jab. This leaked PDF shows the targeted marketing and communications plan advocating sales tactics (those are my words) to get inside the heads of various cohorts who are vaccine hesitant. Why such a drive to influence people? If this was a real health crisis, there wouldn't be such a concerted effort and drive to 'sell' the vaccine.
Get the PDF here:
WORKING LINK:
https://lbry.tv/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/Vaccination-do-and-donts-by-audience-cohorts:b
https://www.local.gov.uk/sites/default/files/documents/Vaccination%20do%20and%20donts%20by%20audience%20cohorts.pdf
The Behavioural Insights team:
https://www.bi.team/our-work/covid-19/
INFO FROM The Worldwide Psychological Operation
Get the PDF here:
link deleted from web but if you go to wayback machine here:
https://web.archive.org
copy and paste the link below into wayback search box you can still download the document.
https://www.local.gov.uk/sites/default/files/documents/Vaccination%20do%20and%20donts%20by%20audience%20cohorts.pdf
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Awakening Nation
https://awakeningnation.com/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
NHS are working together with The Behavioural Insights Team using psychology and proven sales tactics to coerce the undecided to take the jab. This leaked PDF shows the targeted marketing and communications plan advocating sales tactics (those are my words) to get inside the heads of various cohorts who are vaccine hesitant. Why such a drive to influence people? If this was a real health crisis, there wouldn't be such a concerted effort and drive to 'sell' the vaccine.
Get the PDF here:
WORKING LINK:
https://lbry.tv/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/Vaccination-do-and-donts-by-audience-cohorts:b
https://www.local.gov.uk/sites/default/files/documents/Vaccination%20do%20and%20donts%20by%20audience%20cohorts.pdf
The Behavioural Insights team:
https://www.bi.team/our-work/covid-19/
INFO FROM The Worldwide Psychological Operation
Get the PDF here:
link deleted from web but if you go to wayback machine here:
https://web.archive.org
copy and paste the link below into wayback search box you can still download the document.
https://www.local.gov.uk/sites/default/files/documents/Vaccination%20do%20and%20donts%20by%20audience%20cohorts.pdf
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Awakening Nation
https://awakeningnation.com/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
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