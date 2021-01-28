Leading the Freedom Movement

Gary Benoit is the editor and publisher of The New American. Gary graduated magna cum laude in physics from the University of Lowell (now the University of Massachusetts — Lowell) in 1976. The following year, he joined the staff of The John Birch Society, TNA’s parent organization. He first became editor of TNA in 1986 and became publisher in 2016. In this interview with Dr. Duke Pesta, Mr. Benoit lays out the obvious conspiracy and the plan for global government."We're providing the means for people to turn around what the 'Bidens' (globalists) of the world are trying to accomplish. Of course it's not just Biden it's the people above him."Mr. Benoit then discusses the plan of The John Birch Society and The New American and how freedom loving American's can get involved.🇺🇸 The New American:📰 Subscribe to the Magazine:📧 Signup For Our Top Daily Headlines:🇺🇸 Join The John Birch Society:📧 JBS Email Updates:📲 Let's Connect!