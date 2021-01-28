© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Leading the Freedom Movement
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
40 views • January 28, 2021
Gary Benoit is the editor and publisher of The New American. Gary graduated magna cum laude in physics from the University of Lowell (now the University of Massachusetts — Lowell) in 1976. The following year, he joined the staff of The John Birch Society, TNA’s parent organization. He first became editor of TNA in 1986 and became publisher in 2016. In this interview with Dr. Duke Pesta, Mr. Benoit lays out the obvious conspiracy and the plan for global government.
"We're providing the means for people to turn around what the 'Bidens' (globalists) of the world are trying to accomplish. Of course it's not just Biden it's the people above him."
Mr. Benoit then discusses the plan of The John Birch Society and The New American and how freedom loving American's can get involved.
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
📰 Subscribe to the Magazine:
https://thenewamerican.com/subscribe/
📧 Signup For Our Top Daily Headlines:
https://thenewamerican.com/top-daily-headlines-signup/
🇺🇸 Join The John Birch Society:
https://jbs.org/join/
📧 JBS Email Updates:
https://jbs.org/subscribe/
📲 Let's Connect!
http://www.facebook.com/TheNewAmerican
https://parler.com/profile/TheNewAmerican
https://twitter.com/NewAmericanMag
https://www.instagram.com/newamericanmag85/
"We're providing the means for people to turn around what the 'Bidens' (globalists) of the world are trying to accomplish. Of course it's not just Biden it's the people above him."
Mr. Benoit then discusses the plan of The John Birch Society and The New American and how freedom loving American's can get involved.
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
📰 Subscribe to the Magazine:
https://thenewamerican.com/subscribe/
📧 Signup For Our Top Daily Headlines:
https://thenewamerican.com/top-daily-headlines-signup/
🇺🇸 Join The John Birch Society:
https://jbs.org/join/
📧 JBS Email Updates:
https://jbs.org/subscribe/
📲 Let's Connect!
http://www.facebook.com/TheNewAmerican
https://parler.com/profile/TheNewAmerican
https://twitter.com/NewAmericanMag
https://www.instagram.com/newamericanmag85/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.