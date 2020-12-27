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USA 2020 Election Pennsylvania Legislators Hearing - Brief Summarization / EUA Elección 2020 Audiencia Legisladores de Pennsylvania - Breve Sumarización
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175 views • December 27, 2020
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00:00 Pennsylvania's Public Hearing on Election
In the historic city, Gettysburg, Pennsylvanian officials gathered at the Wyndham Hotel to hold a public hearing regarding legal issues in the state's election. Giuliani spoke first, saying the election is run by no one other than the state legislature. He quoted Article 2 section 1 clause 2 of the Constitution, which laid out this designation.
04:02 Trump Calls Into Pennsylvania Election Hearing
That election hearing in Pennsylvania got a surprise call from President Trump, who wasn’t expected to make an appearance.
05:57 Crowd Gathers Outside Pennsylvania Hearing
Just outside the hotel where the Pennsylvania hearing was held, a crowd of what looked to be hundreds showed up to voice their support for the President.
00:00 Pennsylvania's Public Hearing on Election
In the historic city, Gettysburg, Pennsylvanian officials gathered at the Wyndham Hotel to hold a public hearing regarding legal issues in the state's election. Giuliani spoke first, saying the election is run by no one other than the state legislature. He quoted Article 2 section 1 clause 2 of the Constitution, which laid out this designation.
04:02 Trump Calls Into Pennsylvania Election Hearing
That election hearing in Pennsylvania got a surprise call from President Trump, who wasn’t expected to make an appearance.
05:57 Crowd Gathers Outside Pennsylvania Hearing
Just outside the hotel where the Pennsylvania hearing was held, a crowd of what looked to be hundreds showed up to voice their support for the President.
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