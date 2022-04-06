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NWO Declares War on Australia NOW March April 2022
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230 views • April 06, 2022
Australia is the Testing Ground for the New World Order's "Great Reset" agenda
Share this video far and wide.
If NWO succeeds in Australia then they will apply these methodologies to the rest of the world. BE WARNED.!
Share this video far and wide.
If NWO succeeds in Australia then they will apply these methodologies to the rest of the world. BE WARNED.!
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