💥 Judicial Watch new documentary | CENSORED AND CONTROLLED: Unmasking the Deep State’s War on Free Speech in America





“Censored and Controlled" is a documentary that details the coordinated effort by the government and Big Tech to censor and suppress information on topics such as Hunter Biden’s laptop, COVID-19, and election debates.

The documentary features interviews with people who have taken leading roles in exposing the collusion between government and social media to control what Americans see and hear. Included in the lineup of experts is:





Senator Eric Schmitt (R-MO) who as attorney general of Missouri filed a lawsuit in 2020 against President Biden and other administration officials, alleging they were working with social media platforms to censor information related to COVID-19 and other topics.





Congressman Jim Jordan (R-OH), who is chairman of the House Judiciary Committee. Jordan’s committee is leading the House investigation into government-led censorship on social media.





Journalist Matt Taibbi, one of the journalists who covered the release of the “Twitter Files,” which exposed government involvement in Twitter and other Big Tech censorship of Americans. Taibbi testified before Congress about what the “Twitter Files” revealed about the partnership between government and social media to censor information and opinions.





Chris Nelson, senior investigator at Judicial Watch, formerly a career counterintelligence officer with the U.S. Government.





And, Tom Fitton, president of Judicial Watch, which has filed Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuits and other litigation concerning government and Big Tech censorship.





