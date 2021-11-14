The Storm Forever -83R (Country) ~Prod By: Yung Troubadour~

The Storm Forever



Mommas baking her famous bread.

Daddy’s staking down that old worn out tarp on the woodshed-

momma patted me on the head as she handed me a warm bite and said, son there’s a big ol storm building quickly and it’s headed in.



I’m stuck in the eye of the storm forever here it is come again because

I’m stuck in the eye of the storm forever wildly twirling weirdly through the eye of a child.



I couldn’t quite see out the window so I grabbed granddaddy’s old chest even though daddy would be upset and drug over to the window seal.

And I saw daddy there out there tending to the family affairs like the man that he always was he was always there and he was always fair.



But then I noticed the wind.

Picking up out of no where- raising up that grey old hair of daddies and blowing across his head.

I begin to get a little concerned-

this might be one of the storms I always heard about.



Next to daddy was that old oak tree Great grandpa planted and I saw it swaying knowing it wasn’t staying put,

So I put my foot up on the window seal so I could get a better reveal sadly by the time I looked again daddy wasn’t there and for some reason I knew he would never heal.



I’m stuck in the eye of the storm forever here it is come again because

I’m stuck in the eye of the storm forever wildly twirling weirdly through the eye of a child.



The only thing that could be seen was the old oak tree on a heavy lean.



And Daddy’s funeral was the hardest thing I even seen the meanest thing I’ve ever been placing his body in the ground was hammering me with emotions so profound I’m- so profound I’m - so now it seems forever-



I’m stuck in the eye of the storm forever here it is come again because

I’m stuck in the eye of the storm forever wildly twirling weirdly through the eye of a child.



I will always, always miss you- daddy…