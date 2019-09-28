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School Shootings That Never Happened & Other Gun Lies
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72 views • September 28, 2019
Everyone from President Trump to MSM to the American people are being manipulated by fabricated reports emanating from the Department of Education. Of all people, NPR & the ACLU are shedding light on the lies!
Its time to expose these lies so truth & liberty loving people can take back the narrative and stop the assault on our individual rights.
Articles from today's show:
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articl...
https://www.npr.org/sections/ed/2018/...
NOTE: There is a delay in posting of comments, but they will be posted unless:
1. Abusive, Profane Language
2. Links to external sites that I am unfamiliar.
The KrisAnne Hall Show is not a government funded or endorsed show, so there are no rights to free speech here. I respect your ability to voice your opinions, but I always reserve the right to choose not to publish them.
Its time to expose these lies so truth & liberty loving people can take back the narrative and stop the assault on our individual rights.
Articles from today's show:
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articl...
https://www.npr.org/sections/ed/2018/...
NOTE: There is a delay in posting of comments, but they will be posted unless:
1. Abusive, Profane Language
2. Links to external sites that I am unfamiliar.
The KrisAnne Hall Show is not a government funded or endorsed show, so there are no rights to free speech here. I respect your ability to voice your opinions, but I always reserve the right to choose not to publish them.
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