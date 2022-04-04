© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BREAKING: Australian Whistleblower Scientists Provide Evidence of Nanotech & Graphene Oxide
Follow
5
Share
Report
697 views • April 04, 2022
For the first time ever to come out of our country, Australian scientists have made contact with Zeee Media to provide evidence of their findings of nanotechnology in the COVID-19 Vaccines. - .
Their identity is being protected so they can continue doing their important research behind the scenes in Australia, a country under extreme medical tyranny where professionals like this are terrified of speaking out, lest they be raided, lose their jobs, or worse. - .
Please share this broadcast with everyone that you know. People must be aware of what has been injected into their bodies. - .
.
Source: Maria Zee
Their identity is being protected so they can continue doing their important research behind the scenes in Australia, a country under extreme medical tyranny where professionals like this are terrified of speaking out, lest they be raided, lose their jobs, or worse. - .
Please share this broadcast with everyone that you know. People must be aware of what has been injected into their bodies. - .
.
Source: Maria Zee
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.