Medical Tyranny - Dr Jennifer Daniels with Matt Navarro on New World Odor Report (11.14.15)

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Matt Navarro Interviewed Dr Daniels and they discussed the medical tyranny that Dr Daniels endured which led to her losing her medical license. They also discussed ways to stay healthy from food to gut health.
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