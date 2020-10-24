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Ship Tracks, Lightning Control, and Chaff! - Mar 4, 2019
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32 views • October 24, 2020
REFERENCES: https://climateviewer.com/2019/03/03/...
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---
ClimateViewer News
https://climateviewer.com/
ClimateViewer Maps
http://climateviewer.org/
Weather Modification History
https://weathermodificationhistory.com/
---
About Jim Lee "The ClimateViewer Guy"
https://climateviewer.com/about/
ATTACK IDEAS, NOT PEOPLE!
https://climateviewer.com/propaganda/
SUPPORT CLIMATEVIEWER!
https://www.patreon.com/climateviewer
https://www.paypal.me/climateviewer
https://www.gofundme.com/climateviewer
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE
https://www.youtube.com/user/climatev...
https://www.youtube.com/user/R3zn8D
JOIN OUR CHAT:
https://discord.gg/SnCG4Wm
Shared from and subscribe to:
Jim Lee
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxi8wqtADZckzLvWqkW5Kvg?pbjreload=102
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