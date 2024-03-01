The Russian army has allegedly captured Orlovka in the Avdeevka direction, says Bild military analyst Julian Röpke, citing the “Ukrainian side” (Ukraine has not confirmed this; yesterday Syrsky said that fighting was taking place for Orlovka).

Repke publishes the video, claiming that it shows that the village is under Russian control.

Analyzing the situation after the capture of Avdiivka, Jihadi Julian Roepke states that currently “the West is being defeated in Ukraine.”

According to him, the Russian Federation is demonstrating “a real battle of combined arms methods,” when aviation, tanks, drones and artillery effectively interact.

He states that “Ukrainians have no chance” because of Russian 500 kg aerial bombs. They destroy the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces along with the soldiers. The concentration of Russian aviation and airstrikes is now “unprecedented.”

“If we do not quickly change (drastically improve) the quality and quantity of weapons, the country will bleed for many years and lose territory until Russia considers its geostrategic goals fulfilled,” Jihadi Julian Roepke writes.

He believes that Ukraine should think about whether it “wants to continue to defend (and lose) front-line positions” given the significant superiority of the Russian Federation in soldiers and equipment.

In his opinion, the alternative would be “real” mobilization and “at least a threefold increase in the number of active soldiers at the front.” But this only makes sense if the recruits can be armed.

He suggests dismissing talk that Russia is on the verge of material and technical collapse as “propaganda” or “wishful thinking.”