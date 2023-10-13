Dr. Chuck Baldwin: Is Your Bible Prophecy View Israel-based or Jesus-based?

World War 3 currently has two combat theaters. Ukraine and Palestine. The USA is supporting a Nazi regime in Ukraine and a Zionist regime in Palestine, yet America’s Deceived-Vangelicals are cheering for the Nazis and the Zionists.

Meanwhile a lot of wannabe Bible prophecy teachers are dusting off their Scofield Bibles to help them produce YouTube videos proclaiming that the Gog and Magog War is here, and soon Israel will be surrounded by the world’s armies seeking to annihilate the Jews.

Sadly, many sincere Christians are confused by all of it and simply go along with the eschatology camp that makes the most noise. The ones who make the most noise are the people with the most money. And the ministries with the most money are the ones financed by people who want to conceal the truth and keep the Church of God confused.

My guest today is Baptist pastor Chuck Baldwin. Like me, Pastor Baldwin has spiritually migrated away from the Deceived-Vangelical Christian Zionist reservation and no longer teaches it as sound doctrine. I asked Pastor Baldwin to spend a full hour with me today to talk about the current state of affairs in the world, the deception in the American churches, and his view of the end of the age and the Second Coming of Jesus Christ. Doc Burkhart is here with us too.

Pastor Baldwin is the senior shepherd of Liberty Fellowship in Kalispell Montana.



Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 10/13/2023

