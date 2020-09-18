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Death Penalty Parasitism
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15 views • September 18, 2020
How does the death penalty fit into the non-aggression principle? How should contemporary society handle murders or rapists without warehousing them?
Includes: Conjugal visits for Charles Manson, the myth of soft-science and using collective guilt to extracting stuff from the general population.
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Includes: Conjugal visits for Charles Manson, the myth of soft-science and using collective guilt to extracting stuff from the general population.
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
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