US Sports Tennis Feat. Marie Bouzkova vs. Taylor Townsend 2024 Washington DC Round
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
45 followers
27 views • 9 months ago

Presented on US Sports by CoachTube.

Featured course:

Teaching Kids How to Play Tennis featuring Coach Dick Gould (17 NCAA Championships)

https://tinyurl.com/TeachingTennis

Coach Dick Gould makes learning the basic skills and strategies of tennis easy and fun! He provides the students with step-by-step instruction, designed to develop their confidence and skill level. Among the topics covered in this program are: racquet control drills, forehand, backhand, movement drills, rally drills, practice games, net play, serving and how to keep score. This comprehensive video is an invaluable guide for young players, parents and coaches. 81 minutes.

Learn more and book this course today @ https://tinyurl.com/TeachingTennis


Video credit:

Marie Bouzkova vs. Taylor Townsend | 2024 Washington DC Round of 16 | WTA Match Highlights

Watch the Match Highlights from Marie Bouzkova vs. Taylor Townsend at the 2024 Mubadala Citi DC Open.

More WTA tennis videos and match highlights with the Tennis Live app:

@ Apple - https://apple.co/4d6qt8n

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/46suAJv

WTA

@WTA

https://www.youtube.com/@WTA


The Coolest Sports, Talk, Music, & Fun.

US Sports Radio

https://tinyurl.com/USSportsRadioToday042224

tenniswtaussportsnetworktennis playerussportsradiotennis coachncaa tenniskids tennis
