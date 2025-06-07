Milab Abductions, Alien Interference & Alien Love Bites - Ben Gordon Interview James Bartley

Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2025/06/07/milab-ben-gordon-interview/

Ben Gordon returns to The Cosmic Switchboard to talk about his experiences from childhood. Ben talks about The Alien Love Bite. Ben also has new information about the time he was almost "protocolled" to death.





In Part 2 Ben discusses an interesting piece of alien artwork he acquired. He also talks about Directed Energy Weapons and the kidnapping and abuse of milabs. Ben Goes into his experience of escaping from a hospital.