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Candice Keller Joins Dr. Alan Keyes on Let's Talk America
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51 views • February 07, 2022
Former Ohio Rep. Candice Keller, is now running for Lt. Governor in the great state of Ohio and joined Dr. Alan Keyes on Let's Talk America for a conversation about the tyranny in our country today. Candice is most notably recognized for seeing the Heartbeat Bill passed in Ohio, but in the next coming weeks and months, the world is going to come to know her for the fire that she brings every time she speaks. Candice doesn't pull any punches, she tells it like it is, calling out the illegality of abortion, lockdowns, mask and vaccine mandates and so much more. She doesn't come to this battle of the ages with man's weapons- she comes with the armor of God and the truth of His word. And that is exactly what is going to win this fight against evil and tyranny- it is the ONLY thing that will win- and Candice Keller knows it. At the end of our time with Candice and Dr. Keyes, he said, "I can see now why you two are both so fired up about Candice!"- tune in and you will find out as well! You can follow Candice on her website PatriotAmerica76.com

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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