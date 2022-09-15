Repentance (2)

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Credits to Ricky whom I miss as a brother.
In Matthew 9:13, the Lord Jesus Christ says, But go ye and learn what that meaneth, I will have mercy, and not sacrifice: for I am not come to call the righteous, but sinners to repentance.
In
2
Corinthians 7:10,
the apostle Paul writes, For
godly sorrow worketh repentance to
salvation not to be repented of: but the sorrow of the world worketh
death.
Repent from what? Sin. What is sin? Sin is the transgression of God’s law (1 John 3:4). When we break God’s holy and eternal ten commandments, we sin. We create a barrier between us and God when we sin or break God’s law.
Thankfully, God is faithful and just to forgive us for our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness through the precious, pure, sinless blood of the precious, pure, sinless Son of the living God, Jesus Christ (1 John 1:9).
When we sin, the true follower of Christ will be made aware of his sin by the Holy Spirit of Truth, who convicts us of our sins and moves us to repent or turn away from the sin that separates us from the Creator.
You
are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath
evening at sundown as well as on Sabbath morning with the Seventh-Day
Christians Church on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.sdcministries.org along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
SDC Studio: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKhga7tTUmtMYCy8pleDikg
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777
Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].