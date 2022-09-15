Repentance (2)

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





In Matthew 9:13, the Lord Jesus Christ says, But go ye and learn what that meaneth, I will have mercy, and not sacrifice: for I am not come to call the righteous, but sinners to repentance.





In 2 Corinthians 7:10, the apostle Paul writes, For godly sorrow worketh repentance to salvation not to be repented of: but the sorrow of the world worketh death.



Repent from what? Sin. What is sin? Sin is the transgression of God’s law (1 John 3:4). When we break God’s holy and eternal ten commandments, we sin. We create a barrier between us and God when we sin or break God’s law.



Thankfully, God is faithful and just to forgive us for our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness through the precious, pure, sinless blood of the precious, pure, sinless Son of the living God, Jesus Christ (1 John 1:9).



When we sin, the true follower of Christ will be made aware of his sin by the Holy Spirit of Truth, who convicts us of our sins and moves us to repent or turn away from the sin that separates us from the Creator.







