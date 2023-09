'THE DEADLY LASER WAR HAS ARRIVED AGAINST HUMANITY!

THE DEADLY LASER FIRES IN ITALY, PARADISE, CA AND NOW MAUI, HI PROVE THE SATANIC ELITE WILL CREMATE HUMANS AND CITIES TO STEAL THE LAND AND ELIMINATE HUMANS ON PLANET EARTH. WE'RE IN A WAR FOR OUR VERY SURVIVAL RIGHT NOW. IMAGINE YOU AND YOUR NEIGHBORS GO TO BED ONE NIGHT AND THAY'S THE END OF YOU. THE SATANIC ELITE ARE RUTHLESS AND WILL DESTROY ANYONE OR ANYTHING THAT'S GETS IN THEIR WAY. THEY CONTROL THE WHOLE WORLD AND WE ARE POWERLESS TO STOP THEM NOW. ONLY DIVINE INTERVENTION CAN STOP THIS INSANITY NOW. IN THIS SHOCKING VIDEO STEW PETERS EXPOSES THEIR EVIL WITH THE DEADLY LASERS THEY USE TO CREMATE HUMANITY. YOU BETTER WAKEUP NOW! THE SPORTING VENUES ARE PACKED WITH BRAIN DEAD HUMANS NOT REALIZING THEY COULD WAKEUP TOMORROW AND FIND DEATH STARRING THEM IN THE FACE. THE BIBLE WARNS A VEIL OF DELUSION WILL BE CAST OVER HUMANITY AND THEIR WILL BELIEVE SATANS ENDLESS LIES. WHEN THE FALSE MESSIAH ARRIVES THE WORLD WILL WORSHIP HIM AND HE WILL WONDERFULLY DESTROY THEM. THE QUESTION IS WILL YOU BE ONE OF THE BRAIN DEAD HUMANS WHO WILL BE SUCKERED BY THE SHEER EVIL OF THIS WORLD...WAKEUP BEFORE IT'S TOO LATE!