Situation Update, Nov 22, 2022 - WHO pandemic treaty in FINAL stages, would unleash GLOBAL medical DICTATORSHIP

0:00 Intro

3:17 Breaking News

35:17 WHO pandemic treaty

55:06 Dr. Francis Boyle





- WHO pandemic treaty would supersede all US law and the Constitution

- Would put European bureaucrats in charge of ALL U.S. public health decisions

- US citizens could be ordered to take vaccines, be locked down, or quarantined

- Treaty pushes Big Pharma drugs and vaccines but says NOTHING about nutrition or herbs

- Governments of the world are running the bioterrorism against their own citizens

- Dr. Francis Boyle warns of DoD-run bioweapons labs creating more pathogens

- Global depopulation is the goal

- "Vaccines" are also depopulation bioweapons, designed to maim and kill

- Dr. Boyle warns of "Nuremberg-level crimes against civilians"

- Gross violations of basic human rights

- Army vet stops mass shooting

- Where have all the workers gone?

- Germany warns citizens to stock up on food and water





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Parler: https://parler.com/#/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.ai/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/health.ranger

🔴 Spreely: https://www.spreely.com/page/NaturalNews

🔴 PureSocialNetwork: https://puresocialnetwork.com/profile/?NaturalNews/

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/