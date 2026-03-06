Through feigned hostility between countries towards digital supremacy | Ernst Wolff

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Despite their alleged rivalry, governments are working together to transfer the world power completely to wealth managers like BlackRock. According to Ernst Wolff, this is happening worldwide through the roll-out of a digital financial system. He explains the role of several governments and regions that are taking part in this roll-out. But the architects and guardians of this coming digital prison are not sure if this system is going to work. Wolff explains why and forecasts its downfall. He recommends to establish analog relations among each other to be able to get through the future crises. An interview by Kla.TV.