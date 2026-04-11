Darius II (1989, Arcade)

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Darius II (also known as Sagaia) is a horizontally scrolling shoot'em up developed and published by Taito. The game also came out for Saturn, Mega Drive/Genesis, Master System, Game Boy and Turbografx CD/ PC-Engine CD.
The arcade version of the game uses three monitors to display the environment.