Do We Really Know God? Are We Converted?

Before Christ was sent in flesh and blood or after Christ; the personal relationship the most High Yah wants with each of us has not changed. Once we are having that relationship with God; the god of this world(the devil, Satan) will let us know he does not like it. Great tribulation begins at the house of God. Do we know God/Jesus? We must prove it? Those who do not know God are or will choose to walk by sight and not by faith in Jesus. They will not; love not their lives to the death. They will follow Bill Gates, Noah Horari and other children of the devil trying to save their lives and end up in the gates of hell.





5 Examine yourselves, whether ye be in the faith; prove your own selves. Know ye not your own selves, how that Jesus Christ is in you, except ye be reprobates?

“These things I have spoken unto you, that in me ye might have peace. In the world ye shall have tribulation: but be of good cheer; I have overcome the world.”