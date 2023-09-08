Episode 37: Home Visitation Programs and How We Make a Difference

This week on the Frontline, Nathan gives a summary of AB 1057, one of the bills we are fighting during this legislative session. AB 1057 creates a voluntary system of home visits for new parents, with the state intending to invest in continuously expanding the program over the next several years. Nathan discusses the issues with this policy, even in a voluntary form, and how we oppose it. Nathan also discusses some examples of Christian involvement in local politics, and the difference that it is making in California. Learn more about FPM and our work in the State Capitol by visiting https://fpmca.org

