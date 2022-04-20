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The Beauty of Brokenness with Veronika West
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561 views • April 20, 2022
Copyright © Veronika West & © Arun Konagar
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/the-beauty-of-brokenness/
A Chat and discussion on the current events, humility and brokenness so that God can use and beautify our lives here on earth!
Veronika said, The Spirit say, “My beloved, do not be afraid or discouraged because of this vast army. For the battle is not yours, but God’s! You will not even need to fight. Take your positions, then stand still and watch The LORD’s Victory.”
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/the-beauty-of-brokenness/
A Chat and discussion on the current events, humility and brokenness so that God can use and beautify our lives here on earth!
Veronika said, The Spirit say, “My beloved, do not be afraid or discouraged because of this vast army. For the battle is not yours, but God’s! You will not even need to fight. Take your positions, then stand still and watch The LORD’s Victory.”
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