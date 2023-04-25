Washington State Sponsored KIDNAPPING: New Law Targets HOMELESS Teens For GENITAL MUTILATION

Stew Peters Show





April 24, 2023





Washington state’s new law, Senate Bill 5599, is designed to allow homeless minor children to mutilate themselves without parental consent.

Washington gubernatorial candidate Semi Bird is back to further expose this evil state law that endangers children.

This law drives a wedge between children and their parents.

Separating a child from a parent without the parent's consent is kidnapping.

This law is a state-sponsored way of teaching children to mutilate themselves.

The legalization of gay marriage is what started our country down this slippery slope of moral depravity.

Now the demonic left wants unfettered access to our children so they will grow up and become perverts just like them.

To support Semi Birds run for Governor of Washington state go to http://BirdForGovernor.com

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!





Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!





Gun Holsters BIG SALE! Just go to https://www.vnsh.com/stew and get $50 OFF!





Get High Quality Prepper Food, NOW with $100 Buckets! Use Promocode STEW for Big Discounts at https://HeavensHarvest.com





Taxation is THEFT! Never again voluntarily pay the Washington D.C. Swamp, legally and safely, GUARANTEED when you attend Freedom Law School! Visit: https://FreedomLawSchool.org





Protect your retirement, Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew





Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/





Support anti-vax activism, free clinic care, and MANLY products like IGF1 visit:https://Vaccine-Police.com





Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!





Magnesium is VITAL for sleep and stress, Get high quality magnesium and support the show with using Promocode STEWPETERS10: https://magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters





Check out: https://kuribl.com/ STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!

BURN FAT, Lose Weight FAST: http://www.vshred.com/stew





Can Trump really end the war in Ukraine in 24hrs?!? This is the REAL enemy according to POTUS https://darkagedefense.com/stewpeters exposes the truth!!





Eat Carbs, Lose Weight? Go to https://TheHealthyfat.com/stew for MCT products

Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://www.stewpeters.com/subscribe/





Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters





See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com





Check out Stew's store: https://stewmerch.com





https://www.givesendgo.com/defendlauren





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2k82ye-washington-state-sponsored-kidnapping-new-law-targets-homeless-teens-for-ge.html