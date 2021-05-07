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The Kevin J. Johnston Show More About How Doug Ford Is Going To STEAL YOUR HOUSE!
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21 views • May 07, 2021
Martin McDermott talks about how a private company in Ontario called TERRANET can steal your house in 30 seconds flat and there is nothing you can do to stop it. This is the 5th video we have made with Mr. McDermott and there are more coming.
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