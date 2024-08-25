144,000: No More Marriages. No More Children. Time Is Up. Families Separated By War And Deportations

Love is no longer enough. Today’s marriages expect more from partners than ever before. Jesus was a virgin and never had a girlfriend or wife. There will be no marriages in heaven





How many U.S. families could be affected by Trump's vows to do mass deportations? An estimated 1 in 25 U.S. households include a family member who is undocumented.





Sweeping Raids, Giant Camps and Mass Deportations: Inside Trump’s 2025 Immigration Plans. If he regains power, Donald Trump wants not only to revive some of the immigration policies criticized as draconian during his presidency, but expand and toughen them.





Many mpox patients have other sexually transmitted infections, study shows





#Marriage

#Divorce

#Mpox





Two-year-old faces deportation because of illness, family ‘torn apart’ over $1.2M bill





Ukraine’s war has created millions of broken families. Children and wives have been apart from their fathers and husbands for more than two years.





War separates 17,000 children in Gaza from their families. Many minors have become lost during forced displacements and, amid the chaos in the Palestinian enclave, no one has been able to locate their parents. Others are orphans, whether they know it or not





UK visa rules tore my family apart – and for others like us, it’s about to get much worse





Short film reveals how a family torn apart by Syrian war stayed connected on WhatsApp





A family torn apart by a Trump-era policy. In 2017, Magdalena Hernández Pérez was separated from her children by the Trump-era family separation policy. Reunification would take nearly six years. The Post’s Kevin Sieff followed their story.









Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse





Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o





Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries





Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144





Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez





https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth





Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936





Cash App: $Mrdhouse





Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House





#SDA

#Elijah





#WhiteHouse

#SundayLaw

#MarkOfTheBeast