The Global Corporatist Oligarchy TNP LIVE EP91

In this episode Number Six, John Henry, and TNP Contributors Chris Graves and Lisa Belanger are joined by Special Guest James Roguski. This week's Big 4: Pandemic Treaty, Deer Spread Covid, World War III Fought With Viruses, and NATO and Ukraine.Check out our Livestreams on Rumble, Odysee, and Twitter every Friday at 10AM-1PM EST.

James Roguski:

https://twitter.com/jamesroguski

https://jamesroguski.substack.com/

TNP Contributor Chris Graves: https://libertylinks.io/chrisgraves

TNP Contributor Lisa Belanger: https://libertylinks.io/lisabelanger

Links to all TNP content, socials, and where you can donate to us can all be found here: https://libertylinks.io/TNP

Join the crew: Follow us on your favorite platforms, Like our videos (Including this one!), and Share on Twitter, Instagram, Gab, and Minds with #TNPCREW