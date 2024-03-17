Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
What to Do when AMERICA gets hit by a CYBER ATTACK!! #lightsout #WEF #RFB
channel image
Alex Hammer
4522 Subscribers
232 views
Published 21 hours ago

I tried to cover the basics here, and what I didnt I left links that walk you right through it. IF YOU HAVE ANYTHING YOU PLAN ON USING IN AN EMERGENCY PUT IT IN A FARADAY BAG/BOX ETC.

JAILBREAK EMP LINKS AMAZON https://www.amazon.com/shop/jailbreakoverlander

OFFGRID TREK https://www.offgridtrek.com/

really good link for DIY https://shop.faradaydefense.com/tents/

MISSION DARKNESS https://mosequipment.com/

SHTF DAD BLOG https://www.shtfdad.com/emp-protection/

SHTF BLOG https://survivedoomsday.com/emp-protection-for-home-3-steps/

EMP SHIELD https://www.empshield.com/testing/

PREMADE FARADAY CAGES(VERY EXPENSIVE) https://shop.faradaydefense.com/modular-hardwall-enclosures/

K-Tor https://www.k-tor.com/pedal-powered-g

Vevor hand crank https://www.vevor.com.au/



https://www.re-innovation.co.uk/


ZEROLEMON BEST POWERBANK IVE EVER USED https://chargewithpower.com/product/buy-anker-ak-a1206012-10000mah-external-battery-power-bank-with-poweriq-technology-2nd-generation-black-online/

https://mypreppingessentials.com/prepping-essentials/

https://www.tactical.com/shtf-guide/

https://www.skilledsurvival.com/survival-radio-communications-guide/

https://www.askaprepper.com/10-faraday-cages-you-can-make-at-home/

https://mdcreekmore.com/build-your-own-faraday-cage-heres-how-two/

https://sciencing.com/build-faraday-cage-6618709.html

Good Luck God Speed Never give up! #RFB


Shared from and subscribe to:

JailBreak Overlander

https://www.youtube.com/@jailbreakoverlander/videos

Keywords
preppingbiblesurvivalfood shortagesnaturephotographyoutdoorsfallen angelscampingwildlifenephilimfaminebigfootowlsoff roadbushcraftcryptidsbugging outmountain biking4 wheel driving

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket