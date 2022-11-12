ANOTHER FAKE COVID WAVE? - Mass Vaccine Deaths CONTINUE As Media Pushes NEW Covid Propaganda!

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Josh Sigurdson reports on the media's latest push to bring back covid restrictions as they warn of another "covid wave" this autumn and winter.
Of course, we are entering into a season where a lot of people get sick from basic colds. However, as per usual, the global establishment will stop at nothing to try and convince the brainwashed masses that what they're actually "sick" with is "covid."
Despite the media asking for forgiveness or "amnesty" for propagating lockdowns, masks and deadly shots, they're still now pushing the idea of bringing back mask mandates and hiding inside from future forms of non-existent covid.
In this video, we break down the latest as we see men, women and children die across the board from myocarditis and more and more of the narrative collapses.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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