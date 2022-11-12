ANOTHER FAKE COVID WAVE? - Mass Vaccine Deaths CONTINUE As Media Pushes NEW Covid Propaganda!

GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:https://heavensharvest.com/

USE Code WAM to get FREE shipping in the United States!





GET VITAMINS AND SUPPLEMENTS FROM DR. ZELENKO HERE:

https://zstacklife.com/?ref=WAM





Ascent Nutrition - GET ORGANIC SUPPLEMENTS, COFFEES, OILS & MORE HERE:

https://rdm.go2cloud.org/aff_c?offer_id=232&aff_id=1682





BUY A TOWER GARDEN AND SAVE MONEY HERE:

https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=580941&u=3368756&m=52284&urllink=&afftrack=





LION ENERGY: Never Run Out Of Power! PREPARE NOW!

https://rdm.go2cloud.org/aff_c?offer_id=223&aff_id=1682





Josh Sigurdson reports on the media's latest push to bring back covid restrictions as they warn of another "covid wave" this autumn and winter.

Of course, we are entering into a season where a lot of people get sick from basic colds. However, as per usual, the global establishment will stop at nothing to try and convince the brainwashed masses that what they're actually "sick" with is "covid."

Despite the media asking for forgiveness or "amnesty" for propagating lockdowns, masks and deadly shots, they're still now pushing the idea of bringing back mask mandates and hiding inside from future forms of non-existent covid.

In this video, we break down the latest as we see men, women and children die across the board from myocarditis and more and more of the narrative collapses.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





GET TICKETS To Mariposa Freedom Fest and USE CODE WAM to save money HERE:

https://www.mariposafreedomfest.com/





GET TICKETS to The Red Pill Expo in Salt Lake City and use code WAM HERE:

https://redpilluniversity.org/expo-homepage/ref/146/





GET TIM'S FREE Portfolio Review HERE:

https://bit.ly/redpilladvisor

And become a client of Tim's at https://www.TheLibertyAdvisor.com





STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:

http://wamsurvival.com/





OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:

https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/





GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:

https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1





OUR PODBEAN CHANNEL:

https://worldaltmedia.podbean.com/

Or SPOTIFY:

https://open.spotify.com/show/5JWtlXypfL8iR8gGMg9MME





Find us on Vigilante TV HERE:

https://vigilante.tv/c/world_alternative_media/videos?s=1





FIND US on Rokfin HERE:

https://rokfin.com/worldalternativemedia





FIND US on Gettr HERE:

https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia





Follow us on Parler HERE:

https://parler.com/Joshfsigurdson





See our EPICFUNDME HERE:

https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media





JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:

https://www.iambanned.com/





JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:

https://t.me/worldalternativemedia





JOIN US On BitChute:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/





JOIN US On Flote:

https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson





JOIN US on Rumble Here:

https://rumble.com/c/c-312314





FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:

https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media





FIND OUR CoinTree page here:

https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson





JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:

https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media

We will soon be doing subscriber only content!





Follow us on Twitter here:

https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia





Help keep independent media alive!





Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!

https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072





BITCOIN ADDRESS:

18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU





World Alternative Media

2022