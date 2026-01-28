1/28/26 TRUMP: FBI RAID GA ELECTION RECORDS!! TRUMP ACCOUNTS!! BRAIN PRION DISEASE/JABS!!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
1/28/26 TODAY, President Trump directed the FBI to raid Fulton County, GA Election Records storage facility- warrant to capture all ballots, tabulator images, voter records- as the 2020 Election Steal investigation ramps up!! Finally! Also, Trump Accounts Summit brings prosperity to a new generation of Americans businesses rush to join the funding! Rubio announces that USA military going after all "Transnational Cartel Operations" during Senate Inteliigence Committee testimony! And Americans face a huge assault on our brain health while bioweapon jabs create an epidemic of dementia and neurodegenerative diseases is exploding! Pray and take action, America! WE ARE Winning- but FAITH is Key! YOU ARE FREE!
FBI Raids Fulton Co., GA Election Records:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/01/fbi-is-executing-search-warrant-fulton-county-reportedly/
NEW Asst AG For FRAUD Nominated:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/01/breaking-president-trump-announces-first-ever-assistant-attorney/
Trump Accounts Summit: Nicki Minaj
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/01/nicki-minaj-throws-support-behind-trump-child-savings/
The NEW SAVE ACT: TAKE ACTION- Save our Elections & 2026 Midterms!
https://www.newsweek.com/republican-reveals-plans-change-save-act-requirements-11384723
DEFUND ACT: Action!! Codify USA OUT of UN!
https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/house-bill/1498/text
Precinct Strategy: Take Action!
https://www.precinctstrategy.com/
TAKE ACTION: Cell Tower mass deployment & Stripping local Gov't control:
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/community/light-it-up-for-local-control/?utm_source=shorturl2&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=advocacy&utm_id=20260108
TAKE ACTION HERE:
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/community/light-it-up-for-local-control/?utm_source=shorturl2&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=advocacy&utm_id=20260108
Join the Pray 4 America Movement:
Sec. Scott Turner: Call to Pray 4 America!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qFx2FVPwy34
Go here for further links: https://rumble.com/v74zr8c-12826.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a
Listen to “The Blessing” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp6aygmvzM4
