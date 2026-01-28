BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

1/28/26 TRUMP: FBI RAID GA ELECTION RECORDS!! TRUMP ACCOUNTS!! BRAIN PRION DISEASE/JABS!!
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
1261 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
49 views • 1 day ago

1/28/26 TODAY, President Trump directed the FBI to raid Fulton County, GA Election Records storage facility- warrant to capture all ballots, tabulator images, voter records- as the 2020 Election Steal investigation ramps up!! Finally! Also, Trump Accounts Summit brings prosperity to a new generation of Americans businesses rush to join the funding! Rubio announces that USA military going after all "Transnational Cartel Operations" during Senate Inteliigence Committee testimony! And Americans face a huge assault on our brain health while bioweapon jabs create an epidemic of dementia and neurodegenerative diseases is exploding! Pray and take action, America! WE ARE Winning- but FAITH is Key! YOU ARE FREE!


PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!


Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anyone, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.


President Trump’s Social Media:

https://truthsocial.com/


TAKE ACTION!

https://billblasterapp.org/

Senate: 202-224-3121

House: 202-225-3121

Johnson: 202-225-2777


FBI Raids Fulton Co., GA Election Records:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/01/fbi-is-executing-search-warrant-fulton-county-reportedly/


NEW Asst AG For FRAUD Nominated:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/01/breaking-president-trump-announces-first-ever-assistant-attorney/


Trump Accounts Summit: Nicki Minaj

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/01/nicki-minaj-throws-support-behind-trump-child-savings/


The NEW SAVE ACT: TAKE ACTION- Save our Elections & 2026 Midterms!

https://www.newsweek.com/republican-reveals-plans-change-save-act-requirements-11384723


DEFUND ACT: Action!! Codify USA OUT of UN!

https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/house-bill/1498/text


Precinct Strategy: Take Action!

https://www.precinctstrategy.com/


TAKE ACTION: Cell Tower mass deployment & Stripping local Gov't control:

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/community/light-it-up-for-local-control/?utm_source=shorturl2&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=advocacy&utm_id=20260108

TAKE ACTION HERE:

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/community/light-it-up-for-local-control/?utm_source=shorturl2&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=advocacy&utm_id=20260108


Join the Pray 4 America Movement:

Sec. Scott Turner: Call to Pray 4 America!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qFx2FVPwy34

Go here for further links: https://rumble.com/v74zr8c-12826.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a


Listen to “The Blessing” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp6aygmvzM4


You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!


YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products

to supporters on Ko-fi & Give Send Go

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv


For ALL Viewers, 10% discount:

LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV

CODE: YAFTV


To Support You Are Free TV:

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv

(Supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount code)


PayPal: [email protected]


Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ


Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:

https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv

https://odysee.com/@YouAreFreeTV:9?view=content

https://gab.com/youarefreetv

https://gettr.com/user/youarefreetv

https://franksocial.com/profile/201326

https://truthsocial.com/@youarefreetv


Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave !!

WE ARE FREE !!


Keywords
ess60c60evoyouarefreetv
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
America at the Brink: How Government Death Squads Fuel Civil War

America at the Brink: How Government Death Squads Fuel Civil War

Mike Adams
From Deep State Operator to Constitutional Crusader: Kyle Seraphin&#8217;s Unvarnished Warning on America&#8217;s Corrupt Core

From Deep State Operator to Constitutional Crusader: Kyle Seraphin’s Unvarnished Warning on America’s Corrupt Core

Mike Adams
From Tail Light to Tombstone: The ICE Execution of Alex Pretti and the MAGA Abandonment of Due Process

From Tail Light to Tombstone: The ICE Execution of Alex Pretti and the MAGA Abandonment of Due Process

Mike Adams
Treasury Secretary touts &#8220;substantial refunds&#8221; as Trump tax cuts take effect

Treasury Secretary touts “substantial refunds” as Trump tax cuts take effect

Cassie B.
The Sky Weapon: Exposing the hidden war on our climate and freedom

The Sky Weapon: Exposing the hidden war on our climate and freedom

Belle Carter
Fatal Shooting, Political Reassignments, and The State&#8217;s Unchecked Power

Fatal Shooting, Political Reassignments, and The State’s Unchecked Power

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy